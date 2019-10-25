Clarke's Beach boy chooses a different kind of 'superhero' costume: Terry Fox

In 1980, Terry Fox dipped his leg into the St. John's harbour and began his Marathon of Hope. Now nearly 40 years later, a young boy from Clarke's Beach plans to trick or treat — and raise money — dressed as Fox, who he says is his hero.

Ethan Smallwood learned about Terry Fox when his school was getting ready for this year's Terry Fox Run, and said he was inspired to do something of his own to help with cancer research.

"It was Terry Fox Day at my school and it just got me curious," said seven-year-old Smallwood.

He got the idea to dress up as Terry Fox for Halloween, and to ask for donations for cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation instead of candy as he went door to door.

He told his mother about the idea when he got home from school, Smallwood said, and she helped him make his costume, including drawing Fox's artificial leg on a pair of pants.

He's hoping to raise at least $1,000 through his trick-or-treating efforts. As of Friday afternoon, he has surpassed that goal online and raised $1,250.

A Canadian comic book

Smallwood is a fan of superheroes — he was wearing Iron Man pajamas on Friday for another fundraiser, Pajamarama — and says he hopes to dress up as comic book writer Stan Lee for Halloween next year.

He has already drawn comic books of his own, including one about Fox.

Ethan Smallwood is forgoing candy on Halloween this year, instead raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation. (CBC)

The boy considers Terry Fox's accomplishment of running from St. John's to Thunder Bay before his cancer returned and forced him to end the Marathon of Hope, as just as worthy as someone wearing a cape.

"He's like one of the only superheroes on the planet, I think."

He hopes to add to his fundraising total on Thursday night, and said that going without Halloween candy this year won't be too bad.

"Mom eats it all anyway."

