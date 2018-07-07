Happy Valley-Goose Bay contractors say Co-op choice of Quebec company 'an insult'

Millions of dollars in renovations set to begin at the Terrington Co-op this September are supposed to result in a better shopping experience for its members.

But some of those members are also local contractors, and they aren't happy the store picked a Quebec-based business for the job.

Gerald Ryan says his company, Northfield Builders, would be too small to bid on the whole job but he's tired of seeing work go to contractors from elsewhere (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I think it's actually an insult to what we've built over the years," said Gerald Ryan, owner of Northfield Builders.

"We build the community, contribute to the community but yet, when there's an opportunity, guess what happens, somebody else comes in."

$3-4 million in renovations

The Co-op is owned by its membership but uses Sobeys as its wholesaler. It's planning renovations the board estimates will cost around $3-4 million dollars. The work will led by a contractor the co-op brought on through Sobeys.

"They did give us a choice of a couple of companies that we could use through them and we decided to go with the company that, in our estimation, had the best experience," co-op board president George Andrews said.

The work will relocate the cash registers in the hopes of relieving congestion. New shelving and flooring will be installed, and there will be some unseen work on things like electrical and refrigeration in the back of house.

It should have been done through a fair process, not just a given. - Hubert Loder, former co-op board member

"Based on my 35 years of experience in town with various other organizations, I don't believe we could achieve our goals of having our work done efficiently, in terms of experience and total cost, with a local contractor," Andrews said.

Ryan said he knows his own business was too small to take on the entire project, but he said he knew of several businesses in town that could take on a project of that size.

Several large contractors in Happy Valley-Goose Bay told CBC News they could have done the job, if given the chance.

"Is this the beginning of the end?" Ryan asked.

"Or are we now in a transition where the members will no longer own this business? Will it become part of the larger corporate business of Sobeys?"

Nobody told us

Ryan he heard about the upcoming renovations for the Co-op from an outside contractor.

"The first time I was aware of it was when a contractor from Quebec City called to see what kind of services I could provide to his company."

Andrews says the renovations were brought up at the annual general meeting and though a few board members were approached with concerns, nobody approached the board directly.

The board collectively felt that the best way to do the job avoid store closures during the process was to go with an expert, he said.

Terrington Co-op President of the Board, George Andrews says the co-op used a company recommended to them by their wholesaler, Sobeys (John Gaudi/ CBC )

But "ninety per cent" of local contractors are members of the co-op, as are their employees, said former co-op board member Hubert Loder.

"If we're going to bid a significant amount of work of this nature then we should put this out to tender," Loder said.

"It should have been done through a fair process, not just a given."

