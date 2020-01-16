Suncor ordered to make change after worker falls from ladder on Terra Nova

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief safety officer has ordered Suncor to implement a fall protection system for all ladders above six metres, after a man fell and had to be flown to shore by helicopter on Dec. 29.

The worker sustained non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition when he left the Terra Nova oil platform and was sent back to St. John's for health care.

Production had already been halted, due to defective redundant fire-water pumps on board the Terra Nova. .

The platform hasn't restarted production since the Dec. 19 disruption.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said in a statement Wednesday the order for a fall protection system came after Suncor submitted a report of its own investigation of the incident to the board.

The C-NLOPB is still reviewing the incident, and following up with the safety officers on board the Terra Nova.

