Union rallies in support of Terra Nova as legislature holds emergency debate

Unifor, which represents workers in the Terra Nova oilfield, rallies outside Confederation Building on Monday as an emergency debate is held in the House of Assembly. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The union representing offshore workers is rallying outside Confederation Building in St. John's on Monday morning, as an emergency debate about the future of the Terra Nova oilfield is held inside in the House of Assembly.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour president Mary Shortall and others are expected to join Unifor union representatives at the demonstration.

Suncor Energy, the lead oil company in the project, is expected to announce Tuesday whether the owners will press forward with an expensive refit of the production vessel and subsea infrastructure, or pull the plug and decommission the assets.

The provincial government had discussed acquiring an equity stake in the oilfield, but Energy Minister Andrew Parsons announced Thursday it was too risky for the province to become a partner.

While it will not have a stake in the field, the government is offering more than $200 million in cash from an oil industry recovery fund, and promising to forgo some $300 million in royalties from the Terra Nova.

People gather outside Confederation Building in St. John's to show their support for the Terra Nova oilfield as politicians debate its future inside. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Union leaders said they fear that if the provincial government does not become a partner, it will mean the end of the field — and the nearly 1,000 jobs linked to it.

Dave Mercer, president of Unifor Local 2121, which represents unionized workers on the Hibernia oil platform and the Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel, called for supporters to join the rally in a bid to increase pressure on the oil companies and the government.

"We certainly believe in our workers in this industry, not just for Terra Nova, [but] certainly for Hibernia and everybody else that's offshore in the oil industry," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We're so dependent on this, and what we can't do is let this go without a fight. The government is saying it's too risky, but we don't know the numbers."

Mercer said he wants more transparency from the provincial government and the oil companies that share ownership of the Terra Nova.

Premier Andrew Furey, left, speaks with Unifor Local 2121 president Dave Mercer outside Confederation Building. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

During the emergency debate in House of Assembly on Monday, Premier Andrew Furey said the risk of buying a stake in the oilfield is too great. With about 85 per cent of the oil already removed from the field, he said, it doesn't make sense for the province to bear the risk so late in the project's lifespan.

The premier said the project's owners are in a better position to take on that risk, and he asked them to come to the table with a deal to save Terra Nova.

PC MHA Chris Tibbs, however, said keeping people employed is worth the cost of an equity stake in the project.

