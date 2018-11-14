Terra Nova Golf Resort is in receivership

CBC News has learned that receivers with BDO have taken control of Terra Nova Golf Resort in Port Blandford, just west of Clarenville.

"It's still early days, but we will run a sales process and work to attract a buyer" BDO Senior Vice-President Phil Clarke told CBC.

BDO is acting on behalf of the Business Development Bank of Canada. BDC is owed $3.3 million, Clarke said, and at this point they are "working to put together a creditors list to find out who else is owed money."

The future of the scenic course and resort, which was owned by Rex Anthony, is very much up in the air at this point.

Clarke says BDO is "proceeding with the winterization process and what would normally be done at this time of year," but could not offer any guarantee if the facility will reopen in the spring.

Terra Nova Resort consists of a 80-room hotel, nine- and 18-hole golf courses and several rental chalets.

BDO is currently having the property assessed with a view to finding a buyer.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador