Production halted on Terra Nova FPSO over fire prevention system concerns
C-NLOPB safety officer flags issues with fire water pump systems
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has suspended production operations on the Terra Nova rig after issues were flagged with fire prevention systems.
In a news release Thursday, the C-NLOPB said its chief safety officer determined parent company Suncor is not compliant with regulatory requirements to "maintain and inspect equipment critical in the safe operation of the installation, to ensure repairs are carried out in a timely manner, and to ensure that mitigation measures are effective in minimizing hazards."
The safety officer found that the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel did not meet the standards as it relates to the availability of redundant fire water pump systems onboard.
Production related operations have been suspended until Suncor addresses the issues to the satisfaction of the chief safety officer.
