Terra Nova deal in the making, with agreement hinged on approval from all parties

The Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel, left, sits docked at Bull Arm, Trinity Bay, in June 2021. (Allison Rumbolt/Twitter)

An effort to save the Terra Nova oilfield, and hundreds of jobs with it, could be a go with Suncor Energy announcing Wednesday evening that co-owners on the project have reached an agreement in principle to provide short-term funding for continuing the asset life extension project.

More to come.