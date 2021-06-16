Terra Nova deal in the making, with agreement hinged on approval from all parties
An effort to save the Terra Nova oilfield, and hundreds of jobs with it, could be a go with Suncor Energy announcing Wednesday evening that co-owners on the project have reached an agreement in principle.
An effort to save the Terra Nova oilfield, and hundreds of jobs with it, could be a go with Suncor Energy announcing Wednesday evening that co-owners on the project have reached an agreement in principle to provide short-term funding for continuing the asset life extension project.
More to come.