Terra Nova deadline comes — and goes — without word of its fate

An expected announcement on the future of the Terra Nova oilfield never materialized on Tuesday, and while the entire project remains in limbo, Newfoundland and Labrador taxpayers are bracing for the impending financial burden of dismantling it.

Suncor Energy, the lead company of the consortium that owns Terra Nova, was silent on what will happen to the oilfield, which hasn't produced oil since 2019 and needs an estimated $600 million to extend its life.

It was Suncor's deadline to meet or miss, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons told reporters Tuesday. The same day, he said the provincial government had put in writing its offer of about $500 million in cash and incentives to keep Terra Nova going, but that it continued to refuse to buy a part of Terra Nova outright, as the companies had asked for.

The province has maintained that with the oilfield about 85 per cent depleted, the risks are too great to buy into the project at this point.

"Equity is something that will not be part of this deal, but we're open to being creative, and we wait to hear back," Parsons said.

Parson did not think it would be a long wait, citing a closing window of time to carry out the needed infrastructure upgrades to the oilfield. "I do think we are down to the wire," he said.

'On the hook' for millions

Amid that silence, the financial costs of shutting down Terra Nova, situated about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's, were hotly debated in the House of Assembly Tuesday afternoon.

Opposition MHA Lloyd Parrott brought up what's known as a royalty deduction or carryback — an amount the provincial government will have to pay the oilfield's partners when the project ends, regardless of when that is, because it received an advance payment on royalties when Terra Nova began.

Parsons confirmed that figure is a "significant cost" that can change depending on when the oilfield decommissioned, but at this time he pegged it at roughly $150 million.

"We're on the hook for it regardless," Parsons said, adding that the arrangement was negotiated prior to any oil being sucked out from under the sea. Terra Nova first began producing oil in 2002.

Energy Minister Andrew Parsons says the province will have to pay back money to Terra Nova's owners whenever it shuts down, because of the financial arrangement made at the oilfield's beginning. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Any plans to abandon Terra Nova require the OK from the offshore regulator, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board. Once approved, the detailed costs would be outlined, a spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology said in an email.

Decommissioning is unknown territory for the C-NLOPB, as no Newfoundland offshore project has yet gone through the process. That means "until the actual abandonment activities are prescribed and costed, the actual royalty impact is unknown," the email said.

