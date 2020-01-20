Terra Nova oil platform ordered to stop all work in confined spaces

The Terra Nova is a floating platform producing oil off the coast of Newfoundland since 2002. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Suncor Energy has been ordered to immediately stop all confined-space work at its Terra Nova oil platform.

It's the third restriction issued by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board related to safety aboard the Terra Nova, about 350 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland, in just over a month.

The provincial oil and gas regulatory board has also ordered that all confined-space work policies and procedures be reviewed by Suncor and updated for compliance with regulatory requirements.

The measures are to ensure worker safety, said a release from the C-NLOPB.

On Dec. 19, Suncor was told to stop production due to defective redundant fire-water pumps on the Terra Nova.

Less than two weeks later, on Dec. 29, a worker aboard the Terra Nova fell from a ladder inside a tank while conducting gas testing aboard the Terra Nova. The employee was flown to hospital after suffering what the board called sustained "non-life-threatening injuries."

As Suncor submitted its review of the incident, the C-NLOPB ordered the company to implement a fall protection system for all ladders above six metres.

The board's most recent order, issued Saturday, comes following the completion of its own review of the incident, and the C-NLOPB has started an inquiry. All issued orders will remain in effect until its completion.

At that time, the C-NLOPB will also determine if additional enforcement action is warranted.

