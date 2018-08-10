Now 43 weeks in, the jackpot in a game of Chase the Ace in Mount Pearl has reached a whopping $155,000.

Last week's jackpot would have been $134,922.50 but the pot carried forward to this week when the eight of hearts was flipped. The consolation prize was $12,896.

The fundraiser is being put on by the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance, and has already raised more than $300,000 for the organization.

Eleven youth sports organizations will split the money, with events co-ordinator Meghan Rubia explaining that it will go towards "athletic award programs, sports hall of fame, volunteer development. The sports will use it for infrastructure, travel, uniforms, anything that they'll need within the club."

Tickets went on sale for the 43rd draw on Friday afternoon at the Mount Pearl Soccer Hut, with the winner pulled at 8:30 p.m.

The game is still nowhere close to the size of last summer's fundraiser in the Goulds, which landed one Conception Bay South winner a $2.6-million jackpot.

That edition of Chase the Ace saw exponential growth as the weeks went on, choking Goulds roads as more and more people crowded into the town to buy tickets and wait for the draw, ultimately raising $5.7 million for St. Kevin's Parish.

