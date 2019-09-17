Multiple crashes and whiteout conditions make for tense driving on TCH

Police advisories are no joke, as seen in the result of a scene which developed near Butter Pot Park on Thursday along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Blowing snow near Butter Pot Park — in some areas, a complete whiteout — made for slippery driving on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday afternoon. Police say there were two or three collisions in a short period of time along that stretch of highway, causing traffic delays.

"We didn't even see the scene. It was just blowing. It was blowing snow," said truck driver Marcus Bennett, who drove into St. John's on Thursday afternoon. "It was just [an] instant whiteout situation."

Bennett said a highway enforcement vehicle had its lights on warn motorists, but Bennett thinks it was too close to the first crash, leaving travellers with little time to slow down on the snow-covered highway.

A seasoned truck driver, Bennett said he came close to becoming part of the emergency when the driver in front of him slammed on the brakes after noticing the highway enforcement truck, causing Bennett to hit his brakes, which made his trailer begin to jackknife. Fortunately, he was able to straighten things out before coming to a crawl through the crash scene.

"That's what we call white-knuckle driving," he said. "Because my trailer is sideways, and I'm going to literally sweep the road of everything that's on it."

A spokesperson for the RCMP said late Thursday afternoon they don't know just how many vehicles were involved in the multiple crashes or if there were any injuries.

Police say calls began coming in early Thursday afternoon, and emergency responders had been on the scene for two to three hours.

Bennett said there were many more vehicles on the side of the highway, stuck in growing snowdrifts, with another vehicle overturned on its roof.

