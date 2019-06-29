Rising Canadian tennis stars serve up growth for tennis programs in St. John's

Early on a Saturday morning, tennis pro Mike Meaney passes on some of his knowledge to parents and their young children as part of the parent and tot program at the Green Belt Tennis Club in St. John's.

The registration in tennis programs are rising and Meaney can easily point to a reason why — well, four reasons why.

"We are seeing a little of the Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic effect," said Meany.

"We have four players from our country now in the top 20 in the world — male and female."

Meaney said that success means seeing the four stars on television more often, showing parents what a great, safe sport tennis is.

Celeste is one of the tiny tennis players getting used to holding a racket, rolling the brightly coloured balls and running around the court.

Her dad, Jody Waye, grew up watching a little tennis on TV as a kid. Back then, there wasn't a court to play on in Bonavista, so Waye and his buddies made their own.

Years later, he plays regularly and has two daughters involved in the game.

"It's a fun sport, something you can do for the rest of your life," Waye said.

"I have a 16 year-old daughter who … plays tennis quite often and enjoys it. She actually coaches here as well."

Enrolment going through the roof

Meaney said the number of tennis players under the age of eight at Green Belt have doubled from last year alone.

"We are really looking forward to a promising three, four years from now, once those kids start developing and moving into the competitive stream," he said.

"I think our province, once again, is going to do some damage."

Radin Firoozi, Eva-Lynn Rice and Liam Patey are three of those tennis players aged eight and under.

The trio trade shots with Meaney in a rally on court number two.

Their coach hopes their love for tennis grows up with them and that maybe the sport can recapture some of the public's attention again.

"We are definitely starting to see things go in an upward trend like we did in the 80s and 90s," Meaney said.

He also points to the 13 to 15 year-old programs where numbers are also high.

"We had five groups this past session with waiting lists," he said.

"We are quite encouraged by that."

