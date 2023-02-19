Ten more NLESD bus routes to be restored, though some schools are still impacted

More school bus routes are returning following the NLESD's suspension of a contractor servicing 20 schools. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

More Newfoundland and Labrador English School district bus routes will be restored Monday. Monday was also the school district's target date to restore all of the bus routes previously serviced by Gladney's Bus Ltd., though 37 routes remain without a bus as of Sunday morning.

In a press release, the NLESD said the following schools and routes will resume on Monday:

Beaconsfield Junior High; Route 16-051-4

Hazelwood Elementary; Route 16-051-4

Holy Spirit High; Route 16-064-7B, Route 16-064-8B, Route 16-064-9B,Route 16-064-11B

Villanova Junior High; Route 16-064-11A, Route 16-064-9A, Route 16-064-8A, Route 16-064-7A

The school district said there are 37 bus routes servicing eight schools which still do not have restored bus service. However, the district said they remain on track to meet their target date of Monday to restore all bus routes and an update on the remaining routes is expected later on Sunday.

The district suspended Gladney's Bus Ltd., citing unspecified safety concerns, last weekend. That decision left 20 schools without their usual bus routes. The school district has been consistently restoring impacted bus routes since then.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador