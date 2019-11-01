Skip to Main Content
St. John's sets a record with weirdly warm weather
While St. John's had a balmy and windy day, topping a record that stood for 57 years.

The previous record from 1962 was 18.3 C

It's a record-breaking day for warmth across the province today. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

St. John's just set a new record for warmth on the first day of November — and it wasn't the only place in Newfoundland and Labrador to feel unusual heat at this time of year. 

The city reached 18.5 C Friday, beating the previous record of 18.3 C that had been set in 1962.

Deer Lake also experienced an exceptional high of 21.3 C.

In Corner Brook, the recorded temperature was just a tenth of a degree lower. 

With files from Ashley Brauweiler.

