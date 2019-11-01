St. John's sets a record with weirdly warm weather

It's a record-breaking day for warmth across the province today. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

St. John's just set a new record for warmth on the first day of November — and it wasn't the only place in Newfoundland and Labrador to feel unusual heat at this time of year.

Broke a temp record today in St. John's!<br><br>18.5°C (Record: 18.3° 1962)<br><br>Other records today:<br><br>Badger: 17.7°C<br>Terra Nova: 17.7°C<br>Wreckhouse: 18°C<br>Rocky Harbour: 20.1°C<br>Corner Brook: 21.2°C <br>Deer Lake: 21.3°<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@a_brauweiler

The city reached 18.5 C Friday, beating the previous record of 18.3 C that had been set in 1962.

Record-breaking November 1st warmth in western Newfoundland.<br><br>Highs today:<br>21.3°C at Deer Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YDF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YDF</a>;<br>21.2°C at Corner Brook;<br>20.1°C at Rocky Harbour;<br>18.0°C at Wreckhouse.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/GXhkAKk2ey">https://t.co/GXhkAKk2ey</a> —@rcbstormpost

Deer Lake also experienced an exceptional high of 21.3 C.

In Corner Brook, the recorded temperature was just a tenth of a degree lower.

