Tely 10 cancelled in what would have been the race's 93rd year

After postponing the high-profile race to November from its usual July slot, the organizers of the Tely 10 race have cancelled the event for this year.

The next edition of the race is scheduled for July 25, 2021 — "or when the public health guidelines allow us to hold an in-person race," reads a Facebook post by the organizers Monday.

It was in late May that organizers announced the 93rd running of the race, initially scheduled for July 26, would be postponed to Nov. 1. The event is a big draw, not just for participants who tackle the 10 miles — from Paradise to St. John's — but also for spectators who cheer on the runners. Last year's race had 4,000 people sign up to run the route.

The popularity of the event makes physical distancing and capping crowd limits essentially impossible.

"I was really disappointed, and more than that I've been disappointed all summer because there have been no races," said 82-year-old Florence Barron of St. John's who has held many of the race's records for varying age groups.

"I look forward to training for the little races, the 5k, 10k, 8k and so on. This year, of course, there have been none."

Keep those running shoes handy

But when one race doesn't happen, another one does. This year will be the first Virtual Tely 10, appropriately named #StayHomeTely2020.

There are four virtual challenges for people to take part in: a one-mile kids' event, a five- and ten-mile event, and a whopping 92-mile endurance challenge for people 18 years and older.

Barron said she's not the biggest fan of the virtual race, but still plans to run it with two or three friends.

Massive crowds, seen here at the 92nd running of the Tely 10 last year, are no longer a good thing for popular events, amid the pandemic. (CBC)

"I really enjoy running. I love it. It's something I crave and I did get out there and do my runs. I go practically every day," she said.

"I feel healthy and I feel running is the thing I love to do, and that's what makes me mostly happy and healthy."

Organizers say there will be more information on the virtual events coming within the next week or two.

Since there is no designated course, people can run or walk when and where they want to log their miles.

"As the times and distance covered is based on an honour system, there is no finishing order, and there are no placing awards," reads the statement.

