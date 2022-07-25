We gave teens the tools to create their own documentaries. Here's what they came up with

From left, Atlanta Moores, Makalya Crane and Andrew Moores worked together to learn how to put together an audio documentary about life in Flower's Cove, Pines Cove and Nameless Cove, respectively. (Olivia Ball for CBC)

We hear a lot about what life is like in rural communities – but not often from the teens who are growing up there. Youth in rural communities have unique and valuable perspectives.

In the spring, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador hosted a series of workshops so that young people living in communities on the Great Northern Peninsula could share their own stories in their own way.

Teens from St. Anthony, Pines Cove, Nameless Cove and Flower's Cove learned creative storytelling and basic technical skills, such as using a microphone and audio recorder.

The results are two short audio documentaries describing life in rural Newfoundland from the perspective of teens — material that was gathered, recorded and directed entirely by them.

This project left the stories in the hands of those who lived it.

"Programs like these are right up my alley, and I always love when they come around this area. I love opportunities to flex the creativity that I have," said Luke Reardon, a St. Anthony workshop participant.

A slice of St. Anthony life

Reardon, Themba Mdlankomo, Kailey Tucker and Sarah Diamond reflected upon the things that make their community of St. Anthony a distinct and special place to grow up. They shared stories and reflections about the freedoms of growing up in a tight-knit rural community.

"Some people think we don't have enough variety, but for a small rural town, I think we're fortunate for the activities we do have," said Diamond.

Kailey Tucker is one of several teens who learned to use a microphone and recorder as part of a workshop, and then put together an audio documentary about life in a rural town. (Olivia Ball for CBC)

The landscape plays a big part in that, say the teens. There is a "secret world of trails for" for snowmobiling, said Reardon, in addition to great places for hiking, boating and more.

Other activities include sports — although it's a long drive to get to tournaments.

LISTEN | Discover why the teens say they have more independence and wouldn't change their hometown: On The Go 10:00 Teens talk rural life in St. Anthony Luke Reardon, Themba Mdlankomo, Kailey Tucker, and Sarah Diamond reflect on the freedom and social lives that come with a small town.

Reardon said he's loved music and performing since a very young age and because the town is so small, everyone knows about an event.

"I've gotten more used to talking in front of a crowd and I feel like that's a good backbone to being more social and not afraid to talk," said Reardon.

"I think St. Anthony is a very good area for a nice peaceful little life.… St. Anthony is a beautiful spot for that," said Reardon.

St. Anthony, with a population of about 2,200, is at the tip of the Northern Peninsula. (Submitted by Katie Green)

They all agree the small town feel offers a friendly feel while encouraging independence.

"I think this is kind of where I was meant to be … and that when I'm ready, if I really do want to move, I'll be ready to move to wherever and know what I have to do," said Tucker.

A youth centre that's so much more

The communities of Nameless Cove, Pines Cove and Flower's Cove are all on the water and are close to each other.

Three teens, one each from the above communities, talked about just how much of a role the Community Youth Network in Flower's Cove plays in their lives.

From left: St. Anthony teens Themba Mdlankomo, Luke Reardon, Sarah Diamond and Kailey Tucker learn radio skills in a series of workshops. (Olivia Ball)

Makayla Crane, a worker at the Regional Youth Community Centre, sees how it brings people together.

"People who usually wouldn't interact, they are all there playing games and laughing and talking, and It really gets people opening up to each other and make new friendships that wouldn't have formed otherwise," said Crane, 18, of nearby Pines Cove.

Atlanta Moores, 16, of Flower's Cove says the centre has helped build social skills.

"Coming from a community where there isn't a lot of people there … but going to [a place] where everyone is allowed to go and everyone is welcome," said Moores. "It helps you get to realize there's other people out there."

LISTEN: Hear about whether the teens envisioning leaving or staying: On The Go 10:01 Teens talk rural life in Flowers Cove, Nameless Cove and Pines Cove Atlanta Moores, Makayla Crane and Andrew Coles reflect on the freedom and social lives that come with tiny towns

Andrew Coles says he plays hockey, pool and table tennis at the centre, and has enjoyed other activities, too.

"I started going there when I was in Grade 7 and ever since then I started talking to more people and expanded my social circle," he said.

Their towns may be little, but the teens' love for them is anything but.

The Regional Community Youth Network is housed in the municipal building in Flower's Cove and provides programming for youth in 11 communities from Anchor Point to Eddies Cove East. (Community Youth Network)

"I like to live in Nameless Cove because it's easy to just talk to someone [and there is] so much freedom," said Coles.

Moores said her fellow Flower's Cove residents make you feel welcome.

"They treat you like family," she said.