Teenager gets conditional discharge in third and final sexual assault trial

With the end of the third of three sexual assault trials for a teenager in Stephenville court Thursday morning, his lawyer says his client is ready to move on.

"He just wants to put this all behind him," said Mark Mills.

Judge Lynn Cole gave the teen a conditional discharge Thursday, meaning he was found guilty but is not considered convicted, provided he meets certain conditions. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of sexual interference while two charges of sexual assault were dropped.

He is required to keep the peace and stay away from the complainant, a teenage girl from Stephenville, for the next year.

Mark Mills, who represented the teenager in court, says today's results were fair. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Mills called it a fair and reasonable result and exactly what he expected.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of one to two years' probation, while the defence had asked for a complete discharge.

Thursday's court proceedings marked the end of a long judicial series of sexual assault cases involving the male teenager and three separate teenage girls, who all attended Stephenville High school.

He was acquitted of all sexual assault charges in the first two trials, which played out in Stephenville last summer.

Three trials began at the Stephenville courthouse in the summer of 2018. (Colleen Connors/cbc )

All were minors in the fall and winter of 2017, which is when the assaults were alleged to have taken place. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The cases had a significant effect on Stephenville, with students holding a silent protest at the school that prompted changes to the Schools Act.

At times the male teenager was barred from school, social media, and driving, as well as being in the presence of anyone younger than 16.

Parents of the complainants testified the alleged attacks and the trials caused heartbreak, shame and fear for their families.

