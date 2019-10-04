Girl, 15, in critical condition after ATV collision near Clarenville

Thursday's collision between an ATV and an SUV sent one person to hospital. (David Bell/CBC)

A teenager driving an all-terrain vehicle near Clarenville is in critical condition after a collision with a sport utility vehicle, police say.

The girl, 15, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for emergency treatment, according to police.

RCMP officers were called mid-afternoon Thursday to the collision on Route 230 in Morley's Siding, a community about 20 kilometres north of Clarenville.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and don't yet know whether charges will be laid.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador