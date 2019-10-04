Girl, 15, in critical condition after ATV collision near Clarenville
A teen driving an all-terrain vehicle remains in hospital after a collision with a sport utility vehicle, police say.
ATV and SUV collided, police say
A teenager driving an all-terrain vehicle near Clarenville is in critical condition after a collision with a sport utility vehicle, police say.
The girl, 15, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for emergency treatment, according to police.
RCMP officers were called mid-afternoon Thursday to the collision on Route 230 in Morley's Siding, a community about 20 kilometres north of Clarenville.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and don't yet know whether charges will be laid.