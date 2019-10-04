Skip to Main Content
Girl, 15, in critical condition after ATV collision near Clarenville
Nfld. & Labrador

A teen driving an all-terrain vehicle remains in hospital after a collision with a sport utility vehicle, police say.

ATV and SUV collided, police say

Thursday's collision between an ATV and an SUV sent one person to hospital. (David Bell/CBC)

A teenager driving an all-terrain vehicle near Clarenville is in critical condition after a collision with a sport utility vehicle, police say.

The girl, 15, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for emergency treatment, according to police.

RCMP officers were called mid-afternoon Thursday to the collision on Route 230 in Morley's Siding, a community about 20 kilometres north of Clarenville.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and don't yet know whether charges will be laid.

