Teen who threatened to shoot up school sentenced to 12 months' probation

A teenager in western Newfoundland who threatened to shoot up a school over a damaged vape has been sentenced to 12 months of probation for his crimes.

In his Oct. 16 sentencing in Corner Brook, provincial court Judge Wayne Gorman agreed with both the Crown and defence lawyers that probation was appropriate for the two charges of uttering threats and extortion, as Gorman took into account the male teen's age and the steps he has taken to improve his behaviour since committing the crimes.

The teenager's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Gorman found the teen guilty on Sept. 12 following a trial, which revealed in February the teen had used a cellphone to call another, younger teen with threats of shooting up a school with an AK-47 if the younger teen did not pay for a damaged vape.

While Gorman noted there was no evidence that the convicted teen would have carried out the threat, it caused "significant fear and anxiety." In his sentencing, Gorman banned the teen from possessing any firearms or ammunition for five years.

The teenager had previously been convicted of several motor vehicle thefts, damaging property and carelessly using a firearm, and is already serving a sentence of 12 months' probation. But Gorman noted that since the initial probation sentence began, the teen has been making progress and attending school and has accepted responsibility for his actions.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador