Shooting sparked by bong argument ends in jail term for 17-year-old

Before a young man was shot in the leg in St. John's, he told the 15-year-old shooter he would get 30 to 40 years in prison if he pulled the trigger of the .22-calibre sawed-off rifle.

The teen, who is now 17 and whose identity is covered by a publication ban due to his age, shot him anyway above the knee cap.

Earlier this month, he was given a 14-month sentence.

"While it is unfortunate that [the shooter] has had to endure the turmoil of an unstable home life, his history of violence and substance abuse from a young age and the seriousness of this shooting incident along with his lack of understanding of his responsibility for the shooting and his lack of empathy for [the victim] are all factors which militate against a non-custodial sentence," wrote Judge Lois Skanes in a June 4 decision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a home in St. John's around 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, to a report of a shooting.

Though not clear from Skanes's decision, a previous CBC story indicated the shooting happened in the Goulds area of St. John's.

Officers discovered the teen on the floor with a gunshot wound. His girlfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting, attached a homemade tourniquet made from a belt in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Through speaking with the victim and his girlfriend, the RNC learned that a fight broke out between a third teenager and the victim over a bong. However, police also noted that the victim owed money to the same teenage boy.

The victim told police that the third teenager pulled out a knife, and the two began fighting and "hitting each other in the balls."

The shooter who arrived with the third teenager then interjected, the court was told. He said, "If you want to play like that," and proceeded to haul a gun out of the front of his pants.

"[The victim] told [the shooter] that he would get 30-40 years if he did shoot him," Skanes wrote her in decision. The shooter then pointed the gun toward the victim's girlfriend, but the third teenager pushed the barrel down, before they fled the house.

'No longer has the life he once had'

Just over an hour later, RNC officers who were stationed outside the shooter's girlfriend's house, saw him walking down the street. When they arrested him, they found a knife and a firearm magazine.

A victim impact statement from January outlines the victim's fears and limitations since the shooting.

"He describes trust issues which restrict his ability to interact with his friends and family and which limit his ability to make new friends," said a summary of his statement.

"[The victim] says that he no longer has the life he once had; full of sports and outdoor activities. He feels that his life has been stolen from him leaving him with anxiety and stress for which he has had to seek medical assistance."

Skanes said the shooter himself had a tough upbringing involving social workers as well as time away from his parents. He's also struggled with addictions and learning problems.

"In regard to the incident itself, [the shooter] appears to lack a clear understanding or acceptance of his responsibility for the events," Skanes wrote.

"Further, he appears to lack empathy for [the victim]. Instead, he appears to blame [him] for causing his fear, leading him to carry the gun and to ultimately shoot [the victim]."

The now-17-year-old, who did not have a criminal record, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure the victim.

Skanes sentenced him to a 14-month custody and supervision order along with 12 months' probation, a DNA order and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

