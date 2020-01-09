Teen rescued by friends after falling from bridge into icy river

It was a close call for 19-year-old Kyle Russell of Port Blandford, N.L., who fell from a bridge and into a river while getting off of his snowmobile.

Russell was out snowmobiling with his friends when they stopped on a bridge over a local salmon river. While getting off his machine, he slipped on an icy patch and couldn't catch himself.

To make matters worse, it was dark by 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 when the accident happened; the river's water was cold and the current was strong.

He went down into the water, hitting his head hard enough on the way down to crack his helmet.

"I thought everything was over, pretty much," Russell said.

I thought they weren't going to find me, honestly … I do owe them, big time. - Kyle Russell

"I was falling down off the bridge in the dark and went under the water, went over my head. And I'm not really a good swimmer either."

Russell managed to make it to the water's surface, despite the frigid water filling his helmet and boots, but the strong current swept him farther down stream.

He only came to a stop as he grabbed for an extended tree branch leaning over the river.

"I lost all my strength and the stick that was sticking out that I was held onto was the only thing that was saving me," Russell said told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

That's when some heroics came into play.

'Probably would have drowned'

Russell said he was fortunate enough have been travelling with some friends.

When they realized he was in the water, they scaled down a steep embankment covered with ice and snow to grab their friend.

It took a few minutes to find him in the water and haul him out, without risking the ice cracking and them following Russell into the river.

"When they got me up to the top they started giving me extra clothes and stuff," he said.

Russell said he knows how lucky he was to have his friends with him.

"The current would have took me and I would have went down the river and probably would have drowned, but they got me up in time," he said.

"I thought they weren't going to find me, honestly … I do owe them, big time."

On the ride back into town, Russell was sandwiched between two friends so they could share body heat with him, bringing him to their home for a hot shower to warm up and call his parents.

Russell said he's no worse for wear after the incident, and only suffered a sprained wrist after his fall, and is recovering from a flu.

As for advice for other snowmobilers this winter, Russell had a little advice: "Don't stop on a bridge, in the dark."

