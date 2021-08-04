Body of teen who drowned on Newfoundland's west coast recovered: RCMP

The RCMP said it recovered the body of a 17-year-old male who drowned while swimming on Newfoundland's west coast over the weekend. (CBC)

Police say they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old male who drowned while swimming on Saturday in McKay's — a small community on Newfoundland's west coast.

In a news release Sunday evening, the Bay St. George RCMP said shortly before 5 p.m. NT, it received a report of a drowning in a swimming hole referred to as Cow Pond.

Police say the teen, who is not from the province, went under water and never resurfaced while swimming with a friend.

Other swimmers in the area searched the water for the teen and called for help, the RCMP said.

Police, firefighters responded to the scene. So did members of the Barachois Search and Rescue, who conducted a search of the area throughout the night.

Divers with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team recovered the boy's body on Sunday. He is being taken to the office of the chief medical examiner.

Meanwhile, on the island's east coast, a 19-year-old woman also went missing in the water during the Canada Day long weekend at the Rotary Sunshine Park in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. The woman's body was recovered from the water Saturday morning.

