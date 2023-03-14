3rd person arrested and charged in connection with alleged violent attack at St. John's high school

Police have arrested a third person in connection to an alleged violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

A third person has been arrested and charged with violent crimes as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to round up suspects after an alleged assault last week at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's.

A 16-year-old male, the latest of a trio of arrests, was picked up by the RNC on Monday.

He's being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, all qualified as "party to the offence."

"Party to an offence" means the person who allegedly committed the crime, does or omits to do anything for the purpose of aiding any person to commit it or abets any person in committing it.

The 16-year-old appeared in provincial court on Tuesday and is due back in court on Friday.

On Sunday the RNC arrested 18-year-old Tyler Greening, who is facing the same charges with the addition of being charged with being accessory to an offence.

The first person picked up by police was arrested Thursday, the day of the alleged assault.

That 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of court order.

A 16-year-old male sustained serious injuries and required medical attention after the alleged assault. He was transported to the Janeway Hospital for treatment.

The RNC says it assembled a major case management team to investigate the event.

In a media release, the RNC said it's continuing to investigate and is seeking further information and video in the area around the school, located on Paton Street.

Anyone with information to assist can contact the RNC or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NLTA working toward school safety coalition

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Trent Langdon said he's heard from members about concerns of violence in schools over the last year. He says the recent attack is near the top of the list in terms of severity.

"It's very disconcerting every time you hear something like that. To hear a violent attack occurring in a public space, it's very worrisome," he said. "Everyone feels it, and I think all of Newfoundland and Labrador is feeling it right now."

Langdon said he's pleased to hear the provincial government's Safe and Caring Schools Policy is being reviewed following the attack, adding he believes it should be reviewed several times each school year.

Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association president Trent Langdon says the group aims to create a school safety coalition in the province. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Langdon says the NLTA has met with government to pitch the creation of a school safety coalition in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Meetings have already happened with Children and Seniors Minister John Abbott, Education Minister John Haggie, the Department of Justice and will continue with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Wednesday, he said.

"This is crime coming into our buildings. It becomes very worrisome. So this coalition we have an interest in creating with us at the table, with government at the table, with the school districts at the table, we want to do what's right for these children," he said.

"We can stay ahead of the game," he added. "Bottom line, if we don't have our safety in our schools, we don't have much of anything."

