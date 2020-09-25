Did you return from Teck mine in B.C.? Get tested and stay isolated, says N.L. government

The Teck coal mine in Elkford, B.C., has suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 and any workers who returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days are told to stay home and get tested.

That means every worker who came back on or after Sept. 14 must isolate away from their families, and stay at home for the full 14 days regardless of their test results.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also asking anyone who came back from the mine after Aug. 31 to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

This is the fourth work site identified by the Newfoundland and Labrador government that has suffered an outbreak. Outbreaks at the Canadian Natural Albian oil sands site, the Syncrude Mildred Lake oil sands site, and the Suncor base plant site — all in Alberta — are still active.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who travel outside the Atlantic Provinces do not apply to work sites that have active outbreaks. While others can leave isolation after a negative test result, workers from outbreak sites must remain isolated during their time at home.

