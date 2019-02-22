Corner Brook teen uses theatrical background to teach kids digital skills

Mira Buckle is no stranger to local theatre, but the 15-year-old's latest project takes her beyond the stage and into the classroom.

A new play Buckle researched, wrote, directed and produced herself about Internet safety and digital citizenship is teaching younger students in and around Corner Brook how to be responsible and safe online.

The Corner Brook Regional High student said her eyes were first opened to impacts of technology on children and young adults last year when she attended a presentation by Dr. Brett Holfeld of Memorial University's Grenfell Campus.

"I learned some crazy information that I've never even heard of before. [Dr. Holfeld] told me and the other students that people are starting to get phones at a younger age, at around Grade 4 or 5," said Buckle.

The information inspired to explore other issues facing young students in the digital age.

"I thought that I could mix my love of theatre with this idea that I had to do a presentation about digital citizenship."

Mira Buckle (third from right) and her troupe of youth actors spent this week visiting elementary schools in the Corner Brook area with The Digital Citizenship Project.

What she came up with is a 20-minute play called The Digital Citizenship Project, designed for students in Grade 4 to Grade 6. She, along with her troupe of youth actors, spend the week touring elementary schools throughout the Corner Brook area delivering messages about everything from privacy to peer pressure, critical thinking and cyber bullying.

I think it is a message that really needs to get out. - Mira Buckle

"I think that theatre is the closest you can get to a real-life experience, so by [the students] being able to watch this, I think it will stick with them better so when they encounter actual experiences, they might think back to this and know what to do," said Buckle.

"I think it's really important to show kids, in a good way, the way that they can be a positive online user."

Together the troupe acts out familiar scenes about everything from excessive screen time to online privacy. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Taking the show on the road

In order to get the project off the ground, she received a $1,500 grant from TakingItGlobal, an organization that provides support for youth-lead community projects. She also worked in consultation with Theatre Newfoundland and Labrador and the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

This Grade Six class from J.J. Curling Elementary School was an attentive audience during a performance on Thursday. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Based on the positive feedback she received this week from students and teachers alike, Buckle hopes to take this show on the road next year to as many classrooms as possible.

"I want to go around the west coast to Stephenville, Deer Lake, definitely next year when school starts again in September," she said, adding they're also looking at creating a toolkit for educators to adapt the play for younger age groups.

"I think that it was a really good start here in Corner Brook because we feel at home here, but I think it is a message that really needs to get out."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador