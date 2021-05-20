Talks break down over rural ambulance contract, as union warns of service impacts

Ambulance services on parts of the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, as well as communities in central Newfoundland, could be affected if the union members vote to take action against their employer. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Negotiations toward a new contract have broken down, says the union representing employees of a private ambulance company in Newfoundland, with members to soon vote on job action that could affect its services in central and eastern portions of the island.

About 250 paramedics, emergency medical responders and dispatchers with the Fewer Group of Ambulances are without a contract, and have been so since March 31 or even earlier, according to the Teamsters Local Union 855.

Those people work for ambulance services that cover a wide number of communities: Conception Bay South, Holyrood, Ferryland, Trepassey, Bell Island, Clarenville, much of the Bonavista Peninsula, Gambo, Boyd's Cove, Carmanville and Fogo Island.

The sticking point is money. For instance, the union said members only get paid for less than 12 hours of their 24-hour shifts. As well, the union said, workers are expected to volunteer time if calls come in as their shifts are ending, have no pensions, and on the whole make far less than their public sector counterparts, despite having the same training.

"The wage gap is unbelievable," said Hubert Dawe, a business agent for the Teamsters.

The workers unionized in 2018 and have not received a pay bump since, Dawe said. Trying to get the company to the table has been tough, he said, and required a government-appointed mediator to even start talks.

"The operator is very resistant to the whole process," Dawe told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Thursday. There is money within the system to meet the members' demands, he said.

"The plain and simple fact is its profit. And I don't fault any private company for looking for profit, but you have to take care of the people that are earning that profit for you."

On May 28, they'll start voting on whether to start targeted job action. Ambulances would still respond to emergencies as per normal, but Dawe said routine transfers between hospitals or non-emergency appointments would be affected.

"It was quite a conundrum for a lot of people, and we still have a lot of people who are on the fence, who say … it feels wrong, but on the other side they're standing up and saying, it's the only recourse that I have to try to make my life better," he said.

While neither the provincial government nor the health authorities are involved in the dispute, Dawe said he would welcome intervention in the form of mediation.

CBC News has contacted Fewer's, which is headquartered in Clarenville, for comment.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador