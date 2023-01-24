Over 250 Team N.L. members are gearing up for the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Jeremy Jones of Team Newfoundland and Labrador is making his fifth Canada Games appearance in Prince Edward Island. (Team NL/Facebook )

Team Newfoundland and Labrador is ready to roll.

Over 250 amateur athletes, coaches and support staff from the province have their sights set on Prince Edward Island in February for the 2023 Winter Canada Games.

Many of them gathered in St. John's on Tuesday night for a kickoff event, surrounded by family, friends, volunteers and supporters.

"The mood here is electrifying," assistant chef de mission Gary Martin told CBC News during the rally.

"The premier is here, the flag bearer is announced, the clothing is revealed, so everyone is very excited."

And it wouldn't be a winter event without snow on the ground.

The Avalon Peninsula got more than 60 cm over the weekend, but much of that had withered away as warm temperatures and rain moved in on Tuesday.

The snow on P.E.I., on the other hand, has stuck around, Martin said.

Gary Martin (left) and Declan Walsh pose with the Pat Lechelt True Sport Award at the the 2022 Canada Summer Games. (Submitted by Gary Martin)

"We're excited with the snow on the ground over there. Everyone is looking forward to getting going," he said.

The event has been a long time coming for a lot of Newfoundland and Labrador athletes.

Martin said some have been waiting for this day for years.

"We don't like to talk about medals too much, but we did well in 2022. But we're excited, there's some good results on the horizon, I think," he said.

"It's been a long time with the COVID, many of these teams here have started as long as four years ago in their preparation, team selections and mental training."

For others, it's another day on the job.

Jeremy Jones will be making his fifth Canada Games appearance at this year's event.

Jones is a multi-sport athlete in both the summer and winter games, having competed in wheelchair racing, skiing and basketball.

He got his start in Prince George in 2015, then onto Winnipeg in 2017, Red Deer in 2019 and Niagara just last year.

This year, he's hoping for gold in the Para Nordic skiing event.

"I'm glad to represent Newfoundland and Labrador and prepare for the long journey coming," Jones said.

