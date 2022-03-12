Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment.

At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship.

"It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta.

"I don't think people really knew the first couple days until I got into play."

Nicholas Codner was the Future Star for John Morris and his B.C. squad at the 2017 <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortons</a> Brier in St. John's and now they're both competitors at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brier2017?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brier2017</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brier2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brier2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jh0MHoathp">pic.twitter.com/Jh0MHoathp</a> —@CurlingCanada

Newfoundland and Labrador, the youngest team in the tournament by years, finished the Brier with a record of one win and seven losses. They recorded a 7-5 victory over Yukon in their round robin opener.

The team is made up of team skip Nathan Young, Sam Follett, Nathan Locke, Ben Stringer and Codner.

Young's side qualified for the Brier in February after winning the provincial men's curling championship over Greg Smith.

Olympian Brad Gushue was not in the provincial field due to the Winter Games schedule, but Gushue is still competing in the tournament as a wild card team.

Team Young at the Brier curling championships 2022. (Twitter/Team Young)

Young said their goal for the tournament was to tackle distractions they haven't encountered before like big crowds, television cameras and learning what it takes to compete against the best teams in Canada.

"Going to the Brier has been a lifelong dream for us," said Young. "Coming to our first Brier at such a young age and playing against the best teams in the world, it's a lot about learning for us."

Young said it took some getting used to interacting with the other players on and off the ice.

"These are our curling idols. It's really cool to be there with them."

Team Alberta skip Kevin Koe, right, directs his teammates as Team Newfoundland and Labrador skip Nathan Young looks on at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Saturday, March 5. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)

The team will now head to Stratford, Ontario to compete in the national under-21 curling championships at the end of the month. It's not lost on Young that the other teams don't have Brier experience, but he said they have their work cut out for them.

"There are a lot of great teams heading to Stratford and we are going to have to bring our 'A' game to come out on top," he said.

Team Gushue, who are fresh off winning a bronze medal at the Olympics in Beijing, were the only rink to get through round robin play with a perfect record.

However, the team announced Friday night that Mark Nichols had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the playoffs.

The team does not have an alternate, so the team will play as a three-man unit instead of four.

"We've done everything we can in the last few months to avoid this," Gushue said.

"It's a gut-punch on top of a kick in the groin."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador