Young N.L. athletes to celebrate culture and sport at North American Indigenous Games

More than 100 Indigenous athletes from Newfoundland and Labrador are taking part in a sporting event that's bigger than the Canada Games.

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) kicks off in Halifax this Saturday. Around 5,000 athletes from the ages of 13 to 19 are expected to descend upon the city for the nine-day long event.

Team Indigenous N.L. coordinator and badminton team coach Mike Alexander said it takes a "tremendous" effort to get to the games.

"It's a major undertaking but I think it's one that will be very worthwhile," he told CBC News.

There will be 129 people in the Newfoundland and Labrador contingent this year, he said, which includes athletes, coaches, managers and a couple of chaperones. The athletes will compete in sports like golf, volleyball, swimming, badminton and more, he said.

"We have athletes coming from pretty much all the regions and I'm very pleased to say we've got great representation from the south, from the North… and the central part of Labrador. We have significant representation from western Newfoundland."

Bigger than the Canada Games

Alexander said it's a big deal for Atlantic Canada to host such a massive event.

"This is the largest event that I'm aware of that Atlantic Canada has hosted. Everybody's aware of Halifax hosting major events, whether it be Canada Games or World Junior cups," said Alexander.

"We're talking about finding places for over 5,000 people to sleep, eat, transportation for them."

The event was last held in 2017 but it's return was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of Indigenous kids get to celebrate their culture, their heritage. - Mike Alexander

Being part of an event this big can also mean a lot for the young athletes, Alexander said. He pointed to self-esteem building from the competition and lessons on hard work, commitment, consistency, reliability and more.

"These are all characteristics that everybody needs to be successful in life," he said.

Alexander said the event is about more than just getting medals, but also pride in their culture.

"One of the bigger parts that distinguishes this event from most multi-sport events, is the cultural piece. This is the part where a lot of Indigenous kids get to celebrate their culture, their heritage."

Alexander said some might be struggling to figure out what their identity means to them, so NAIG is an opportunity for athletes to learn about themselves and their culture.

From Halifax and on to Cologne

Brooklyn Wolfrey, 15, of Rigolet will be one of those athletes competing at the games in Halifax, taking part in the badminton singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Wolfrey, who has dwarfism, says she doesn't mind playing against people who are taller than she is.

"I don't really mind. It just shows that I'm tough. That I can beat whoever," she said.

Wolfrey said she also has some cultural items with her in Halifax.

"I did bring my drum and my traditional clothes with me, so I might [play]. I'll just see how I feel."

Wolfrey won't have much downtime after NAIG because she will be off to Cologne, Germany to compete in the World Dwarf Games, the largest international sporting event held exclusively for athletes with dwarfism.

On top of badminton, she'll be competing in swimming, soccer, volleyball, archery, track and field and table tennis.

"It's pretty exciting to go to another country and to participate with people my own size," she said.

She'll also take the trip as an opportunity to showcase her Indigenous identity.

"I'm taking my drum to Germany too, so we'll see what happens when I get there.

