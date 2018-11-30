Revved up? New stretch of Team Gushue Highway finally opening

It's four years later than originally planned, but the stretch of Team Gushue Highway connecting Kenmount and Topsail Roads will open Dec. 3.

The four-kilometre stretch cost about $59 million and was originally supposed to be finished by 2014.

According to the provincial government, the new section required:

5 concrete overpasses

16 ramps

1 roundabout at Blackmarsh Road interchange

1 new road — Brier Avenue, linking Old Penneywell Road to the highway

Motorists can access the new section of the Team Gushue Highway via Kenmount Road, Captain Whelan Drive, the new Brier Avenue, Blackmarsh Road and Topsail Road.

The new stretch will have overnight snow clearing, according to a media release issued by the provincial government.