Driver killed in single-vehicle Team Gushue Highway crash
A driver whose vehicle overturned on a busy St. John's highway Sunday evening was killed, police reported Monday morning.
Driver was alone in single-vehicle crash
A driver whose vehicle overturned on a busy St. John's highway Sunday evening was killed, police reported Monday morning.
The driver — a 44-year-old man from Torbay — was alone in the vehicle when it rolled over on the Team Gushue Highway, near the Brier Avenue interchange.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. NT.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Team Gushue Highway was closed temporarily Sunday night as crews worked at the scene.
In a statement, the RNC said it would like to speak with witnesses, particularly anyone who may have dashcam video.