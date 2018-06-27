Team Canada U20 girls ball hockey team makes history

The world Junior Ball Hockey Championships are underway in Nitra, Slovakia, and the Canadian U20 girls team have made history with their first win on the world stage, defeating the Czech Republic 3-0 Tuesday.

The team has a Newfoundland and Labrador connection thanks to captain Kelsey Cluett, whose mother Joanna Phillips Cluett is originally from Whitbourne.

Kelsey Cluett plays the position of forward on the team, and is extremely excited to represent the nation on the world stage, her mother said.

From L-R RMT Leanne Fligg, Hannah Eaton, Saurin Lalonde, Grace Lafreniere, Sandrine Muenir-Geoffrey, Kristen Krowchuck, Abbey Campbell, Maddie Fruhner, Makenna Chokelal, Jordynn Hall, Sara Richardson, Julia Jackson, Victoria Ansell Bottom left to right is our Assistant Coach Danielle Close, goalie Camryn Fennell, Becca Spence, Abigail Giesbrecht, Eden Conquer, Kelsey Cluett, Josée Lalonde, Kelsey Coady, Claire Lyons Very bottom assistant coach Melissa Miller, Tracy Kitchen (Provided by Kelsey Cluett)

"Kelsey has been playing ball hockey for five years," Phillips Cluett said.

"I am extremely proud of her."

Kelsey Cluett, 17, is from Whitby, Ont. She regularly visits her nan in Stephenville with her father, Phillips Cluett said.

However, this is her first time both visiting Europe and being away from her parents for an extended period of time.

"It's the first time Canada has ever had a U20 world team for girls, and my first time away from home other than Newfoundland " Kelsey Cluett said.

"We're competing against the Czech Republic and Hungary in the tournament."

Slovakia dropped out of the tournament just days ago, so Team Canada will face off against both of those teams twice.

Player Hannah Eaton opened the scoring for Team Canada in the Tuesday game, and Saurin Lalonde and Victoria Ansell also scored to seal the win.

'I am so proud to be Canadian'

Team Canada was selected from a pool of 45 woman who tried out in December 2017 in Ontario, with the goal of giving the players an opportunity to play internationally and set the bar for future Canadian teams, The National Ball Hockey Association of Canada said on their website.

Cluett is excited that her hard work and dedication to hockey now has her playing on the world stage representing her country.

Kelsey Cluett is playing for the U20 girls ball hockey team, representing Canada on the international stage for the first time. (Provided by Kelsey Cluett)

She admits the attention the Canadian team received while they were touring Prague prior to the beginning of the tournament was a bit overwhelming, but she's proud to know the country is behind her and has enjoyed making new friends she describes as "my family."

"It's incredible," Cluett said.

"I have always wanted to represent Canada because I am so proud to be Canadian and it's finally happening."

