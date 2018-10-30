St. John's to host men's 2019 basketball World Cup qualifiers

St. John's will host the final two men's qualifying games for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Glen Grunwald, CEO of Basketball Canada, announced the schedule at Mile One Centre on Tuesday.

The World Cup takes place in China in September 2019. Grunwald suggested the men's team is already "very close" to qualifying.

Team Canada currently holds a 7-1 standing, having played additional qualifying games, including one in Laval, Que., in September. That puts them head-to-head with Venezuela, who are scheduled to square off against Canada on Feb. 24 in St. John's.

Canada will play the first of its final two home games against Chile on February 21.

Venezuela knocked Canada out of the 2016 Rio Olympics. "I hope the fans remember that and give them a little grief for that when they're out here," Grunwald said.

Canada is currently tied with Venezuela. Out of 16 teams in the Americas, only seven will make it to China to compete for the World Cup. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

At Tuesday's announcement, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen spoke about the growing economic power of Mile One Centre, noting that the stadium's calendar is full for the first time in several years with the addition of St. John's Edge games in 2017.

Grunwald also announced a week-long basketball festival in addition to the games, with kids' and coaching clinics.

Tickets to the qualifying games go on sale Nov. 3.

