N.L. teachers' union strikes tentative agreement after 2 years without contract

The Newfoundland and Labrador teachers' union has reached a tentative collective agreement with the provincial government after almost two years of bargaining.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, which represents 6,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 teachers, met with government officials for negotiations last week. Both sides announced the agreement Tuesday.

Although the contract hasn't yet been ratified, both sides said they're happy to have something on paper to show union members.

Both the union and the province were tight-lipped about what was in the contract, as well as any changes teachers were looking for going into negotiations, which have been ongoing since March 2017.

"Our members were looking for an agreement that would respect their dignity and professionalism," said Dean Ingram, the union's president, Tuesday. "We are bringing forward a package that we think will be worthy of consideration."

Minister of Finance Tom Osborne was similarly vague about the issues teachers will vote on next month. "We put forward our best negotiations based on what we believe was in the best interest of people in the province," he said.

The province has concluded a number of negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador unions. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The new contract will be presented to teachers in coming weeks, with a ratification vote slated for Feb. 26.

The union has not had a contract since 2016 and has been operating under the previous one, which came into effect in late 2014. However, even if a new contract is ratified, it will expire next year, as each contract is only active for four years from the previous agreement's end date.

It's one of several tentative collective agreements reached with the provincial government ahead of a general election this fall.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Association of Allied Health Professionals have all recently bargained with the Ball government.

"Any time you have a set of negotiations, both sides need to feel like they have had contributions to the negotiations," Osborne said. "I will leave it at that until the 6,000 members have the opportunity to see the details."

