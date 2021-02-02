Teachers' debate: Liberals, PC's, NDP all promise review of teacher numbers

NLTA President Dean Ingram with NDP leader Alison Coffin, Liberal leader Andrew Furey and PC leader Ches Crosbie at the Teachers' forum. (Twitter/@NLTeachersAssoc)

The leaders of the province's three main political parties spent over an hour Monday night trying to win support for their education plans, and debating how to best address problems like class sizes, classroom violence, teacher numbers, and student support.

The forum was hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association — the first of three leaders' debates scheduled for this week.

Among the differences in priorities, there was one point of agreement — Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin all promised to review the teacher allocation model — or the number of teaching hours assigned to each school.

"While I know this is overdue, we are committed to advancing it immediately," said Furey, who promised to start the review as soon as a Liberal government is elected.

He said the department of education is also reviewing class sizes.

Meanwhile Crosbie criticised the Liberals for not already finishing a review of the teacher allocation, something the province's auditor general recommended back in 2016.

Crosbie promised to improve class sizes "not just to 2008 levels, but to 2025 levels."

Coffin said the Liberals and Tories haven't taken the concerns of students and teachers seriously in the past.

"We have to fully commit to reviewing our public education system and the investments that need to be made," she said. "If we want a different future, we need to make different choices."

Modernization, internet, more resources

During the debate Furey promised enhanced computer science curriculum from kindergarten to Grade 12, and said he would expand entrepreneurship and health education.

"Modernizing our education system and empowering educators to ensure that they have the tools to prepare students for the future will be the key element of a new Liberal government," he said.

Crosbie said he would make sure the education system, which he called a human right and public good, would be adequately funded and resourced to fulfill his party platform of jobs and economic growth, "regardless of budgetary pressures."

"We will also ensure that all students have reliable internet access for online learning with 98 per cent coverage by 2024. We believe that students should be supported and have everything it takes to help our province compete for jobs and growth on the world stage, no matter where the school is and no matter what the size of the school," Crosbie said.

Kelly Blidook, an associate professor of political science at Memorial University, moderated Monday's forum. The leaders were asked six questions each, ranging from class sizes, to teacher and student support, to violence in the classroom. (CBC)

Crosbie also criticized the Liberal's pandemic back-to-school plan and raised the spectre of cuts, while Furey touted the Liberals spending on reading specialists, teaching and learning assistants, and laptops for teachers and students.

Coffin called education an investment, not a budget item to be cut.

"We are not saving money when services are lacking in our classrooms. We are just passing these costs on to our health and our social programs. Education must be treated as an investment, not an expense. The new Democratic Party will continue to fight to ensure a public education is adequately resourced," said Coffin.

All three leaders will face each other again on Wednesday, in a televised debate at the House of Assembly at 7 p.m.

Before that though, the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour is holding a forum, where Crosbie and Coffin will face each other.

Furey won't be there, and St. John's West Candidate Siobhan Coady will fill in for him.