Natuashish teacher vacancies 'a scheduling nightmare' as school begins

Mushuau Innu Natuashish School has filled one teaching position but still has 12 vacant. (Ethan Liangxiao Yue)

The doors are open for the year at Mushuau Innu Natuashish School with a dozen teaching vacancies yet to be filled.

The Innu school board revealed last week that there were 13 empty teaching positions, and with about 300 students now attending classes, just one of the vacancies has been filled.

Principal Jesse Smith hopes the positions will be filled as soon as possible.

"We still have eight vacant teaching positions, and four vacant Instructional resource teaching positions, so we're still quite needy in that regard," Smith told CBC's Labrador Morning.

'There's no greater feelign'

It's challenging running a school with 12 teachers missing, said Smith.

"It's a scheduling nightmare for one," the principal said with a chuckle. "I had a late night last night trying to figure out how we would manage the day."

In order to keep students in school and learning, Smith has a plan.

"We'll probably use our classroom assistants to fill positions as kind of emergency supply teachers, we'll shift teachers around, double up classes. We'll do whatever it takes this year to keep our kids in school."

Principal Jesse Smith hopes to have the vacant positions filled soon at the Labrador school. (CBC)

Smith said three teachers will be arriving this weekend and will start teaching next week.

And the feeling of facing challenges within a small town is amazing, said the principal.

"It's just incredibly rewarding to see progress in the children here, there are challenges working in this school and the community, but when you meet those challenges head on and you have success, there's no greater feeling."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador