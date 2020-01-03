Ken Coffey remembered as a special, kind teacher with a 'giant heart'

The job of a teacher is to educate their students, but, like many of the best teachers, Ken Coffey's legacy goes well beyond the chemistry textbooks, according to his former students and colleagues.

Coffey, 66, died on Sunday. He's being remembered affectionately by former students of Gonzaga High School in St. John's, where he taught for 30 years before retiring in 2005.

"Teaching was about more than just teaching the subject, he often would say it's about teaching the person," said former Gonzaga principal and Coffey's colleague, Len White.

"I think that's what he displayed throughout his whole career — he just gave in so many ways."

Since news of his passing, former students have been sharing memories on social media about why Coffey was such a beloved instructor.

Gonzaga Alumni! We lost Ken Coffey. The smartest man I ever met. The kindest man I ever met. Photographic memory. Rest In Peace Ken. You made Gonzaga. <a href="https://twitter.com/GonzagaVikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GonzagaVikings</a> —@DarrellPowerNL

Coffey was first a student at Gonzaga, White said, graduating in 1970 as the athlete of the year, as well as valedictorian of his graduating class.

Five years later, he returned to his former school to take on the post of chemistry teacher.

But Coffey was much more than an instructor.

For Halloween, Ken Coffey dressed up as Santa. (Facebook)

"If these walls could talk here behind us, they'd have a lot of great stories to tell about this man who was really an extraordinary person with a giant heart," said White, outside Gonzaga Thursday.

"He reached out and looked out for students who were kind of downtrodden or left out or forgotten or who were struggling or who had challenges, regardless of their plight in life … I think that's what made him special."

When it came to making a difference in the lives of his students, Coffey didn't stop at teaching them chemistry, White said.

I hated chemistry in high school but loved Mr. Coffey and looked forward to his classes...especially the days he brought his hedgehog to school ❤️ —@allybairdo

"I was aware, as a principal, of the many little small acts of kindness that he did behind the scenes that he didn't want anybody to be aware of — he was a very humble man — but efforts to make sure that every kid attended the senior prom, they had a dress or they had a suit or whatever," White said.

"Ken would just raise money privately to do that."

Former student Darryl Power said Coffey had a way of opening the minds of his students in a way that left a lasting legacy.

"The guy could have been an astronaut," Power said.

"He really was a very smart man and a very funny man, too. That's the other thing about him — he made chemistry fun."

Gentle soul and an incredible teacher. There’s a lot of better souls in the world as a result of ken coffey’s tutelage and mentorship. Gonzaga, the city and province lost a fine man today —@kenmarshall709

Coffey had a way of turning a phrase, Power said, and some of those stuck with him through the years.

"He had a couple of beauties. One was, with regards to multiple choice on a chemistry final exam, 'If you can't figure out what it is, figure out what it isn't.' Which is really a life-long lesson for all of us," Power said.

Something else that made him special was a photographic memory - something that sticks out to another former student, Dr. Andrew Furey, CEO of Team Broken Earth.

"I saw him as a patient myself when I first started practising about 11 years ago and … he remembered where I sat in the room, he remembered who graduated with me," Furey said.

Sad news. Beyond being a gifted chemistry teacher, Mr. Coffey was involved in every aspect of student life (esp. prom committee!), told great stories of his pet crow, remembered every single past student & where they sat, and had a wickedly smart sense of humour❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/GonzagaVikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GonzagaVikings</a> <a href="https://t.co/pAzojNUnbp">https://t.co/pAzojNUnbp</a> —@melissaroyle

"He has a deep legacy that goes far beyond the walls of Gonzaga and the students that he's taught over the years. He was just a phenomenal teacher."

What made him so amazing, Furey said, was the way he taught the individual students.

"He taught to every single student in the room, it didn't really matter if you were passionate about chemistry, you thought it was gonna be part of your career, or you had to do it because you had to do a science," Furey said.

"It didn't matter where you came from, who you were, he was able to make chemistry interesting. But beyond that, beyond the actual subject matter, he really connected with students."

Coffey's online obituary says his family requests that, "in accordance with Ken's character," flowers and other items of tribute be withheld, and instead donations be made to the Gathering Place, "or simply to pay it forward to an individual in need."

