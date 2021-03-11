Pirate treasure buried in a family tree: A teacher uses costumes to bring history to life

Teacher Ches West dresses in pirate garb for his social studies class, where he showed how his family tree has connections to Newfoundland privateers. (Ches West/Twitter)

It's a story of ragged corsairs traversing the open seas, their ships laden with Spanish gold, returning to Newfoundland to replenish their stores before sailing back to terrorize the Barbary Coast.

With nearly 100 per cent student attendance in his social studies class, it's a story that Ches West thinks might captivate his students' attention, and help them to get excited about their own history.

Dressed head-to-toe like the legendary pirates who once called Newfoundland home, the Macdonald Drive Junior High teacher has found a way to get his students online in an age of digital learning, where getting students to log on is half the battle.

West's uniquely costumed approach to teaching is giving him the edge. During online classes during the latest COVID-19 lockdown, he raided the costume trunk at the school's drama club.

Aside from history being a part of West's professional life, it's also a personal passion. In studying his own family tree he found a number of connections to the very same subjects he was teaching in his classroom.

"I discovered that a very close relative, eight generations back, is indeed Sheilagh Na Geira," said West, referring to a woman described in legends as an Irish princess. "And of course her husband, Gilbert Pike, was the lieutenant to Peter Easton, our famous pirate."

West was fascinated by the discovery of such a personal connection, and more than happy to carry on the legacy.

"Once I got to that point in my family tree, I spent weeks being gobsmacked," he said in an interview with the St. John's Morning Show. "So the pirate costume is legit. I think it's my obligation to the family to wear that."

West's unique family history gives him the opportunity, he said, to delve into topics related to the province's history. It also helps his students see that history as something real, and not just a Hollywood fantasy.

"We talk about a lot of piracy, certainly in our early history and our first settlers here," said West. "I talk about Gilbert Pike, Sheilagh Na Geira and Peter Easton in the context of myself to say, we are connected to these people and what they did, and these exciting fantasies are actually truly our history, and to get them interested in their own histories."

It's not just pirates that West has uncovered within his family history: his great-grandfather was a member of the 2nd Royal Newfoundland Regiment who was gravely injured in the war. His soldier's pay book, which the West family has kept, still bears a bullet hole.

Ches West brought his grandfather's First World War paybook to class to talk about that era, describing the item as 'one of my precious' belongings. 'YES, that is a bullet hole,' he tweeted. 'Yes, he came back ... and I'm here.' (Ches West/Twitter)

West said students aren't given enough credit when it comes to what information they retain, especially when learning from those around them.

"Sometimes we don't give students enough credit for what they absorb, and to sit down for a few moments and talk to them in class, or virtually, they have some great stories to tell, and they know a lot of our history because they pay attention to their grandparents," said West. "They're pretty keen, even when we think they're not listening."

According to West, engaging with his own family history is a great way to show students that they too can be excited about both the province's history and their own.

"If they see my excitement, they know it's good to be excited about this stuff too," said West. "So at the end of the day that's all I want, is for them to understand our history, but also understand that our history is literally their history."

Pirates and war heroes

West's pirate costume and entertaining classroom experience may be enough to get students through the virtual door, but his real passion has been helping them discover their own connection to history through what he called a "virtual museum."

"I had this idea a couple of years ago, to do this virtual museum to connect students to each other, and to hopefully get other schools and other students interested to tell their story."

Despite the challenges of the online learning environment — which ends Friday, as the Avalon Peninsula moves to Alert Level 4 on Newfoundland and Labrador's scale of public health measures —West said this was the perfect time.

Ches West used a ukele and another costume for another brightener:

Wishing my students, colleagues and everyone a happy, restful weekend. Hope the sun shines brightly on you all...<a href="https://twitter.com/NLESDCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLESDCA</a> <a href="https://t.co/pGxipHNocx">pic.twitter.com/pGxipHNocx</a> —@cheswest4161

"They're sitting in front of the tech all day, and apparently teenagers like to talk about themselves, so I put the two together and they did some work at home," he said, "Talking to their families they discovered some of their own history and put together this little virtual museum."

For West, it's been one of his proudest moments as a teacher, seeing his students engage so intimately in the subject matter that he's teaching.

"To read some of the stories—we have war heroes in there, we have stuff from every corner of the planet in there—and even for me to sit down and read their stories, I discovered more about my students than I knew before. In a lot of cases, they discovered more about themselves."

West said many of his students had no idea of their family's history, with some discovering war medals and other artifacts which helped to reinforce that personal connection with history.

"You can see it in their writing, the pride when they talk to you about it," West said.

"So that's an amazing experience in this time where we're sort of pulled apart because of the COVID lockdown; we've built this, and it turned into something that has connected us all. So it's a pretty amazing thing as a teacher to experience."

