Sweeping changes to N.L. education system proposed in teacher allocation report

The provincial government's independent teacher allocation review committee has released its nearly 200-page final report, with recommendations for sweeping changes to the Newfoundland and Labrador education system.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Education Minister John Haggie said he hopes the committee's 90 recommendations will improve K-12 student outcomes, which he said fall short when compared to those in other parts of the country.

"We are excellent at producing students with comprehensive content knowledge, but when you look at how Newfoundland and Labrador students stack up, they don't do well in the realm of critical thinking, problem solving," he said.

"We need to make our high school graduates the best in Canada, so that the diploma that they have is a first-rate passport."

The recommendations, which Haggie said the Department of Education is reviewing, cover class composition and size, hiring practices, instructional focus and more.

Haggie said some items may be implemented shortly, while others could take years.

Reductions in class caps

The committee has recommended small reductions in class sizes from Kindergarten to Grade 9, but the report also recommended a review of class composition. Haggie said class composition should be prioritized over class size as an indicator of educational success.

"The main highlight they wanted to make was… around composition, in the sense of the ability for one teacher to manage a classroom with competing priorities for different groups of students within it," he said.

The committee recommends new caps on class sizes. (Department of Education)

While speaking with reporters, Newfoundland and Labrador Teacher Association president Trent Langdon said the recommendations regarding class size and allocation of guidance counsellors, administrators and instructional resource teachers are positive.

He agreed that class composition is important.

"To see any recognition of a needs-based system is reassuring to us, but we've got to see some definitive action by government," he said.

NLTA condemns proposed hiring changes

The report proposes a massive change in human resources practices which would see hiring and layoff decisions made based on qualifications rather than seniority.

Langdon condemned the proposed changes.

"We're very disappointed, to be honest, that this is included in this report because it goes way beyond the terms of reference for this committee," he said.

"We can't allow that to happen."

NLTA president Trent Langdon said the report overreaches its terms of reference when delving into matters related to collective bargaining. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Langdon said there were "significant" consultations between the NLTA and the committee during the creation of the report, but the NLTA was not consulted on collective agreement matters — like the proposed changes to hiring criteria.

Haggie said he wouldn't comment on that recommendation because the NLTA is in collective bargaining.

"There is a kind of fly in the ointment of any further discussion," he said.

The committee wants the Department of Education to create a Teaching Services Director to manage teacher allocation and collective agreements.

Some Newfoundland and Labrador school staff are working just a couple hours a day — or less. The report recommends that teachers in the French school district with less than half of full time hours be rounded up to half, and teachers with more than half of full time hours be rounded up to a full position.

"There's no real respect for the part time position and making sure that there's efforts for trying to remove that and top those up," he said.

The committee recommended the Department of Education maintain the 2021-22 allocation of student assistants — which included 100 more hours than the year before. In a news release, the NLTA criticized the recommendation, calling the current allocation "inadequate."

Reviews of potential school closures, new paths to graduation

The report recommends that the Department of Education identify schools for possible closure or redistribution of grade levels, and develop a process for closing schools. The report said there are "a number" of schools which could be consolidated.

"Considerable work needs to be accomplished in school consolidation," reads the report. "The Committee proposes that the Department of Education prioritize the development of a school closure process, and that considerations around school closures be accompanied by a measure of political will or by an independent body."

Education Minister John Haggie didn't say if the department is planning to close schools. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

When asked about the recommendation, Haggie didn't say if the Department of Education is currently planning to close any schools.

The report recommends the Department of Education conduct several reviews of existing policies and current practices, including junior high programming. It also suggests considering potential trades apprenticeships for high school students.

Last year, the provincial government announced the Newfoundland and Labrador English School would be integrated into the Department of Education. Haggie said he plans to introduce a bill in the House of Assembly which would cover the first steps of that integration.

