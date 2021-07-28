TCH to be shut down this weekend between Foxtrap and Holyrood Access Roads
Drivers should expect delays as a culvert replacement will close the highway starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. The road is expected to reopen on Monday, but the provincial government has not provided a time.
A similar shutdown in 2019 saw drivers stuck in traffic for 3 hours
Drivers should prepare for slowdowns this weekend as a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on the Avalon Peninsula will see all four lanes closed this weekend starting 5 p.m. Friday.
The section between Holyrood Access Road and Foxtrap Access Road will be shut down in order to replace a culvert.
Work will happen around the clock, according to the transportation department. A media release says the highway is anticipated to reopen on Monday, Aug. 2, however no time is provided.
Signs will be in place warning drivers of construction zones and reduced speeds.
Eastbound motorists can detour at:
- Salmonier Line (Route 90);
- Holyrood Access Road (Route 62).
- Witless Bay Line (Route 13).
Westbound traffic can detour at:
- Foxtrap Access Road (Route 61).
- Witless Bay Line (Route 13).
A culvert replacement near Avondale in 2019 created traffic backups of almost three hours at one point.
