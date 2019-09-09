Take 2 for TCH shutdown, lane reductions near Avondale

The massive infrastructure project that will see the Trans-Canada Highway shut down near Avondale for several days will get underway Monday afternoon, after being postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.

Workers are replacing 270-foot culverts in the area, which requires building a trench that is 26 feet deep.

Lane reductions for eastbound and westbound traffic will begin Monday evening and continue until Friday. On that day, a section of the TCH will shut down for several days.

A transportation department spokesperson was working to confirm the precise time the shutdown would begin Friday and its duration. Previously, the shutdown was to last four days.

Traffic will be rerouted through Salmonier Line, the Conception Bay South Highway and the Avondale Access Road.

"This is a big project and one that, you know, the most efficient way we've seen to do this, is to actually close the highway for part of the period of construction," Transportation Minister Steve Crocker told CBC last week, when he announced the project would be put on hold.

Last Wednesday, Transportation Minister Steve Crocker said the work had to be delayed because of the predicted weather. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The high winds and heavy rain that were predicted — and ultimately lashed parts of the province over the weekend — were the reasons the provincial government ultimately held off on the project, since a crane is required to lift the culverts.

There had been previous construction work in the area in July and August, causing long lines of traffic, and delays of up to an hour.