22-year-old man killed in TCH crash near Bellevue

A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday, about 40 kilometres northwest of Whitbourne, N.L., near the Bellevue turnoff.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when the car he was driving crossed over to the westbound lane and hit an oncoming SUV.

Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Emergency crews took the two people in the SUV to the community health-care centre in Whitbourne with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's office are investigating.

