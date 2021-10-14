Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

22-year-old man killed in TCH crash near Bellevue

The head-on crash involved a car and an SUV.

Head-on crash involved car, SUV

CBC News ·
RCMP officers, along with ambulance and fire crews, responded to a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Whitbourne on Wednesday. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday, about 40 kilometres northwest of Whitbourne, N.L., near the Bellevue turnoff. 

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when the car he was driving crossed over to the westbound lane and hit an oncoming SUV. 

Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. 

Emergency crews took the two people in the SUV to the community health-care centre in Whitbourne with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

The RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's office are investigating. 

