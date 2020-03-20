Shearstown man dead after vehicle goes off TCH

A Shearstown, N.L., man is dead after his vehicle went off the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday afternoon.

An RCMP statement says officers were called to an accident scene just east of Whitbourne shortly after 1 p.m., where a vehicle had crossed the centre line and ended up in the ditch on the other side of the highway.

The driver, the sole occupant, was trapped in the vehicle.

He was taken from the vehicle by firefighters and then transported to the Dr. W.H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the accident.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador