Jail time for man who robbed female taxi driver at knifepoint

Jeremy Lalonde-Drake, 29, has been sentenced to a year in jail for holding up a taxi driver in St. John's.

On Aug. 18, 2017, police said Lalonde-Drake and another man threatened a female cab driver with a knife before stealing her money and running away.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's K-9 unit caught Lalonde-Drake after a short chase on foot.

He was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail and a year probation.

Upon his release, Lalonde-Drake is not allowed to contact the driver he threatened or enter a Jiffy Cabs car.

He's also been ordered to pay the court $121.75 which will be returned to the driver.

At the time of Lalonde-Drake's arrest, police anticipated finding and charging the second person involved, but they have yet to be caught.