Taxi companies reminding passengers to behave, follow COVID-19 regulations

While some public health restrictions relaxed after the move to Alert Level 2, the provincial government, and taxi companies, are reminding the public nothing has changed for the cab industry. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador may be in Alert Level 2, with all its eased restrictions for businesses and social events, but both the government and cab companies are reminding people there are still public health guidelines when they're in a taxi.

"You get a few that God himself wouldn't please, that's just the nature of people," said Newfound Cabs manager Derek Hayter.

Hayter said most passengers are understanding even if they're not happy about the rules, but there have been instances where things have gotten tense between passengers and drivers.

"I wouldn't say unruly, but maybe a bit verbal, using colourful language that you can't use on TV."

It's enough that both the provincial government and two St. John's cab companies had to publicly reiterate the importance of abiding by health restrictions in taxis.

The rules mean no more than two passengers can enter a car, and both have to sit in the back. Three passengers can use a van cab, also sitting in the back. No passenger is allowed to ride in the front.

There is an exception — taxis can take the maximum number of passengers without the front seat being occupied if those passengers are within the same family bubble

George Murphy, general manager of Jiffy Cabs, says customers have as much responsibility in abiding by public health restrictions as cab companies. (Gary Locke/CBC)

While not mandatory, the provincial government said digital or contactless payments are encouraged and may help to reduce contact between the driver and passengers.

"The amount of actual cash coming in is down, and amount of debit and credit is significantly up," Hayter said. "I'd say by about 50 per cent."

Weekend customers

At Jiffy Cabs, general manager George Murphy said there has been blowback from customers, especially those going out on a Friday night.

Murphy compares dealing with them to events in early July when customers packed bars on George Street shortly after they were allowed to open, disappointing health officials and people across the province in one night.

"Even though we like to inform them on the phone of what the rules are, some people look at it and say 'rules are meant to be broken,'" Murphy said.

"That's kind of unfortunate. We've got rules we've got to live by. It's meant to preserve the integrity of the service we provide and it is an essential service."

Two passengers are allowed to ride in cars, while three can ride in vans. All must be seated in the back. (Gary Locke/CBC)

After months of low numbers, the taxi business is slowly starting to come back as people begin to feel more comfortable with travelling, even just within the area.

Murphy said all cars are sanitized after each ride, and each driver washes their hands constantly, as is protocol.

But he said passengers have to hold up their end of the deal as well.

"These are different times. We can't carry the same amount of passengers as what we had before. We've got to try to preserve some form of social distancing here," he said.

"We're trying safety measures, too, but the customers also need to remember as well that they have to practice the safety measures in whatever environment they choose to go out in."

Murphy said after months of low numbers, business is slowly starting to come back as people begin to feel more comfortable with travelling, even just within the area.

In a news release, the province also reminded taxi operators and the public to stay home if they are sick and avoid contact with others.

"Wherever possible, unwell passengers should use a personal mode of transport to reduce the risk of spread," it said.

"If an unwell person does need to use a taxi to seek medical attention, they must practice physical distancing from others as much as possible and wear a non-medical mask or face covering to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador