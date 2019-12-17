Taxi driver found under influence of drugs, RNC says

A cab driver in St. John's had her licence suspended, after police say they found her under the influence of drugs.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped the taxi in the Newfoundland Drive area at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a drug recognition expert tested the 45-year-old woman and found her to be under the influence.

Police did not say what the drug was, and they refused to say which company the driver worked for, citing the ongoing investigation.

The process requires samples be sent away for testing, and it can take weeks to get results.

In the meantime, her licence was suspended.

The RNC said it expects charges to be laid.

