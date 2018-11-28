Taxi driver beaten by man with gun says St. John's has changed

He can't get the image of the rifle out of his mind.

It's been three weeks since a St. John's cab driver was held at gunpoint and beaten by a young man in his back seat, but the driver hasn't been able to return to work full-time yet.

"I'm still getting headaches. I sit down now at home and I can still see whatever he had there, coming at me," he said. "So I'm just coming in a few hours here and a few hours there. I'm not back to work. I don't think I'll ever be back to work."

CBC News is not using the driver's name, due to his fear of reprisal from the man who tried to rob him early in the morning on Nov. 13.

Attempted robbery turns violent

He picked him up around 5:30 a.m. near Cornwall Crescent in the west end of St. John's. The man got in the backseat of his van while holding a rifle.

"All I could see was a long barrel," the driver said. "I didn't know what it was. A BB gun or a real gun, or what."

Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for assault and attempting to rob a taxi driver with a firearm Nov. 13. (Submitted)

The young man demanded he hand over all his cash, but the driver had just started his shift and wasn't carrying any cash.

The man struck him with the weapon once.

He pointed the gun again, and this time demanded he turn over his wallet, but taxi drivers in St. John's don't carry wallets.

He struck him with the weapon again, bursting open his earlobe.

He pointed the rifle a third time, and the driver acted quickly. He slammed on the gas pedal and turned the wheel. The rear passenger door was still open, and the man fell out onto the street.

Young punks. That's all they are. - Assaulted taxi driver

Hours later, another driver fled his vehicle after being held at gunpoint. The suspect stole the car and crashed it, then fled on foot with another male.

The description of the armed man in both incidents is the same.

"Young punks. That's all they are," the driver from the first incident said. "They never got nothing off me, and then they went and held up another taxi."

Addiction at the root

Over the last few years, he's seen a change in the behaviour of people in the city. He believes his attacker was motivated by addiction, seeking money for drugs.

He's worried about what could happen next.

"All they're looking for is a fix. They hit me tonight, they'll hit someone else tomorrow night. We've got 340 taxis in St. John's. So they keep hitting them, and someone is going to get hurt or someone is going to get killed."

While he's back driving for a few hours in the daylight, he'll never start an early morning in the dark again, and he'll be looking closely at all his passengers until police catch the man responsible for his injuries.

"If he's out to get people, whoever he is, he can come back and get me again. And this is the only thing I got and I don't want him coming back and getting me again."

