Another taxi driver assaulted overnight in St. John's

For the third time in two weeks, a taxi driver was met with violence during an early-morning shift in St. John's.

This time, however, a suspect was caught by police and is facing several charges.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it began with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Freshwater Road, where a suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

About two hours later, police received a call from the same area of the city, where a taxi driver had been assaulted by a man with a weapon.

With the help of police dog services, the RNC arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene and charged him with armed robbery, assault with a weapon and several breaches of court orders.

The driver of the cab received minor injuries, according to police.

Previous incidents

There were a pair of violent incidents involving cab drivers on Nov. 13, including one where a 67-year-old driver was struck in the side of the head with what appeared to be a gun, by what he described as a young man.

Later that night, a taxi driver picked up a passenger who pulled a gun. The driver fled the car, and the man took off with the vehicle.

The 21-year-old has only been charged with the most recent incident.