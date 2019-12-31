Chaos in the streets? Taxi companies predicting New Year's Eve cab crunch

Possible snowfall and plummeting taxi licenses will make hailing a ride on New Year's Eve a struggle, dispatchers say.

Albert Newell, a dispatcher with St. John's company Newfound Cabs, says anyone out celebrating is better off getting a ride with a designated driver.

"Everybody downtown again, standing on corners, doing this and doing that to try to get home, God love 'em," Newell said. "There's only so much we can do."

Newell estimates around 250 cars will be out Tuesday, with about 50 of those belonging to private, daytime owners, who likely won't be on the roads late.

"You knows the cost of insurance now, so they're dropping off like flies," Newell said, adding that those left on the road won't be able to meet tonight's expected demand.

Because of the frenzy, Newfound Cabs won't be taking bookings.

A manager with the company previously told CBC that insurance rates for taxi drivers have tripled in recent years, squeezing out owner-operators and contributing to the messy late-night transportation scene facing the St. John's area.

Earlier this month, a city official counted 374 taxi licences in St. John's.

53 of those, the official said, aren't in operation.

Red & Yellow Cabs in St. John's is using an app that might make life a little easier for partygoers. (CBC)

Bob Noftall of Red & Yellow Cabs said it'll be a hectic night for dispatchers, and they won't be able to keep up with call volume.

He, too, predicts chaos in the streets.

"The best way for anyone, I'd say, is designated driver," he said. "You know, people go out New Year's, have a great time partying ... but when it's all over people are just out standing in the cold."

For those intent on calling a cab, the company now uses an app that allows customers to track their car on a map — if they're able to get through to someone on the other end.

