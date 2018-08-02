Tentative deal reached between Tata Steel, Innu community after 6-day blockade

After a six-day blockade halted normal operations at the Tata Steel mine near the border of Labrador and Quebec, hundreds of workers could be back on the job this week.

Tata Steel and Innu community of Matimekush-Lac-John​ in Quebec reached an agreement-in-principle Wednesday night.

Innu protesters had set up the blockade last week on the mine's access road in nearby Schefferville, Que.

The demonstrators had environmental and workforce concerns. They have been asking that more First Nations workers be employed at the facility, according to Armand MacKenzie, Tata Steel Minerals Canada's vice-president of government and stakeholders relations.

MacKenzie told CBC News that Tata Steel will hire an independent company to monitor upgrades to several of the mine's facilities.

He also said discussions with the band council to reach the tentative agreement were smooth and collaborative, and that regular operations would resume gradually over the coming days.

"It's critical that we have the support of our local communities to sustain our operations," he told Labrador Morning Wednesday.

"That's why we are striving to achieve to have a good working relationship with ... the local First Nations communities but we need their support to make this operation viable in the long term."

The mine normally operates with about 400 staff, he said, but was reduced to a skeleton crew of about 30 workers during the blockade.